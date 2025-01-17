Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.6% and wages hit a record - Ministry of Economy

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.6% and wages hit a record - Ministry of Economy

Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.6% and wages hit a record - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.6% in 2024, reaching UAH 7.6 trillion. The average salary set a historic record due to labor shortages, and exports grew by 15% to $41.6 billion.

In 2024, Ukraine's GDP grew by 3.6%, indicating that the economy will recover after 2022. The average salary in Ukraine also reached a record high, growing by 13%, although this increased level is partly due to a labor shortage.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Economy Andriy Teliupa, UNN reports

GDP growth in 2024 amounted to 3.6%. That is, despite all the difficult conditions, problems with energy and human capital, we are growing. This is, of course, a more restorative growth after the fall of 2022. If we look at the level of GDP per capita, we have now reached a record high

- said Teliupa.

According to him, this is also very important to understand: despite the full-scale war, Ukraine and the Ukrainian economy are holding up.

We also calculated the impact of our business support programs on GDP growth. At least 0.64% of the total growth of 3.6% was caused by our programs. Our Ukraine Facility program provided 40% of external financing for the state budget, which is just over EUR 16 billion (16.2 - ed.)

- said the Deputy Minister of Economy.

He added that Ukraine's total exports grew by about 15% last year to $41.6 billion. Also, privatization revenues grew three times more than expected. Teliupa said that the tax authorities received about UAH 12 billion from privatization.

In terms of indicators, we estimate that this year's GDP will amount to about UAH 7.6 trillion. Next year, according to our rather conservative forecast, we expect nominal GDP to reach UAH 8.5 trillion and real GDP to grow by 2.7%. Inflation, we hope, will fall from 12% this year to 9.5%. The average salary growth this year is 13% (2024 - ed.). Next year, we expect about 8%. That is, if we analyze now, the average salary in Ukraine in dollars is a record in the history of Ukraine

- said Teliupa.

According to him, this may not be caused by a very positive factor, namely the shortage of labor.

But the high demand now exceeds the supply, which causes real wages to rise

- said Teliupa.

Specify

GDP is an indicator that measures the total value of goods and services produced in a country over a certain period, usually a year.

It gives an idea of the size of the economy: the higher the GDP, the more goods and services have been created, which means that the country has a stronger economy.

GDP includes everything from the production of goods, such as food and machinery, to services, such as transportation or education.

Recall

According to the State Statistics Service , in Q3 2024, the average salary of a Ukrainian was 20,592 hryvnias. The average salary of civil servants reached 62 thousand hryvnias in November 2024. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Economy
ukraineUkraine

