Ukraine's energy system has suffered more than 64,000 damages since the beginning of the Russian invasion – Ministry of Energy

More than 64,000 damages to Ukraine's energy system facilities have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during the meeting of the Committee on Innovation and Hybrid Threats in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Details

Roman Andarak informed the meeting participants about the current state of the energy sector and the key threats facing Ukraine in the context of the war. In particular, he noted that the Russians have improved their tactics of attacks, using more than 500 different types of drones and missiles at the same time, as well as combining strikes with cyberattacks.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, more than 64,000 damages to energy infrastructure have been recorded. In March alone, during the conditional "energy truce", there were more than 1,400 new attacks. This year, we are witnessing the deliberate destruction of gas distribution facilities - these are not chaotic strikes, but a targeted escalation - said Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The official also stressed that in order to effectively counter the aggressor, Ukraine needs the immediate support of partners in protecting energy facilities, cybersecurity and the formation of a strategic reserve of equipment for rapid recovery.

