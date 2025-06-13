$41.490.02
48.080.63
uken
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
11:58 AM • 7664 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM • 25495 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 47633 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 72917 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 185590 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 163722 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 80182 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110050 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 50797 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 66539 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine's energy system has suffered more than 64,000 damages since the beginning of the Russian invasion – Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 64,000 damages to the energy infrastructure have been recorded. In March, there were more than 1,400 new attacks on the energy system.

Ukraine's energy system has suffered more than 64,000 damages since the beginning of the Russian invasion – Ministry of Energy

More than 64,000 damages to Ukraine's energy system facilities have been recorded since the beginning of the full-scale war. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the statement of the Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Roman Andarak during the meeting of the Committee on Innovation and Hybrid Threats in the format of the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Details

Roman Andarak informed the meeting participants about the current state of the energy sector and the key threats facing Ukraine in the context of the war. In particular, he noted that the Russians have improved their tactics of attacks, using more than 500 different types of drones and missiles at the same time, as well as combining strikes with cyberattacks.

Since the beginning of the large-scale invasion, more than 64,000 damages to energy infrastructure have been recorded. In March alone, during the conditional "energy truce", there were more than 1,400 new attacks. This year, we are witnessing the deliberate destruction of gas distribution facilities - these are not chaotic strikes, but a targeted escalation

- said Roman Andarak, Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

The official also stressed that in order to effectively counter the aggressor, Ukraine needs the immediate support of partners in protecting energy facilities, cybersecurity and the formation of a strategic reserve of equipment for rapid recovery.

Despite seasonal loads, Ukraine's energy system is operating stably - Ministry of Energy13.06.25, 12:08 • 1832 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarEconomy
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
NATO
Ukraine
Tesla
