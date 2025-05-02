Ukraine won its first medal in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup

Ukrainian athletes Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won the first medals for Ukraine at the Super Final of the Diving World Cup, the Ukrainian Diving Federation reported on Friday, writes UNN.

In synchronized diving from the tower, Ukrainians scored a record amount for themselves - 395.37 points.

As reported, this is the debut award in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup and this season.

