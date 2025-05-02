Ukraine won its first medal in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup

$41.590.12
47.080.09
ukenru
Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 1674 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 7144 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

08:28 AM • 10922 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

05:30 AM • 24334 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 65321 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 136554 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 120572 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 128066 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 127720 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317513 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+14°
2.8m/s
22%
755 mm
Popular news

The US will not lift sanctions against Russia, but may introduce new ones - State Department

May 2, 02:53 AM • 21051 views

Israel struck the territory of the Syrian president's palace in Damascus

May 2, 03:23 AM • 38286 views

Russia has deployed an entire armada of ships with "Calibers" to the Black Sea - Navy

May 2, 03:35 AM • 26510 views

Trump: The US won in the First and Second World Wars

May 2, 04:58 AM • 6082 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20334 views
Publications

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 7144 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

06:22 AM • 20394 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 118828 views

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

May 1, 09:26 AM • 216493 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

May 1, 04:00 AM • 317513 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 24961 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 28754 views

Hailey Bieber appeared at a social event in New York after a scandal in the network regarding the imitation of Selena Gomez

May 1, 04:52 PM • 28448 views

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

May 1, 02:10 PM • 33133 views

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

May 1, 01:28 PM • 36057 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Ukraine won its first medal in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Ukrainians Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won bronze medals in synchronized diving from the tower at the Superfinal of the World Cup. This is their debut award this season.

Ukraine won its first medal in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup

Ukrainian athletes Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won the first medals for Ukraine at the Super Final of the Diving World Cup, the Ukrainian Diving Federation reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda are bronze medalists of the Super Final of the Diving World Cup

- reported in the federation.

In synchronized diving from the tower, Ukrainians scored a record amount for themselves - 395.37 points.

As reported, this is the debut award in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup and this season.

Ukrainian Sereda won "bronze" of the World Cup in diving14.04.25, 09:35 • 3170 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Ukraine
Brent
$61.85
Bitcoin
$96,891.70
S&P 500
$5,634.87
Tesla
$282.81
Газ TTF
$33.03
Золото
$3,267.61
Ethereum
$1,829.45