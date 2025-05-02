Ukraine won its first medal in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainians Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won bronze medals in synchronized diving from the tower at the Superfinal of the World Cup. This is their debut award this season.
Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda are bronze medalists of the Super Final of the Diving World Cup
In synchronized diving from the tower, Ukrainians scored a record amount for themselves - 395.37 points.
As reported, this is the debut award in the Super Final of the Diving World Cup and this season.
