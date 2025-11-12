Ukraine will soon launch its first "drone wall" to protect cities from Russian attacks

The new DWS-1 air defense system, Ukraine's first "drone wall" designed to intercept enemy drones and glide bombs, will be deployed in the country within weeks, its manufacturer, the Western company Atreyd, announced. This was reported by Business Insider, writes UNN.

Details

Atreyd has already sent the system to Ukraine and expects it to be operational within weeks - explained the company's founder, who remained anonymous.

The system consists of dozens of small drones that form a "minefield of flying drones" in the sky, detonating near enemy munitions and neutralizing the threat.

The system operates using artificial intelligence: radars detect a target – the wall changes its shape and density.

It operates in a GPS-free environment — the system uses a pre-loaded 3D map of the area and local sensors, which is important during active electronic warfare.

Initially, the "wall" will protect cities and critical infrastructure, and later it may be deployed closer to the front to combat highly destructive glide bombs.

