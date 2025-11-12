Ukraine will soon launch its first "drone wall" to protect cities from Russian attacks

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 14350 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 28369 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 28071 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 31657 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 30850 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 30026 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 46264 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62557 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81866 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129678 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 38921 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 51801 views
"Both ordinary and Ukrainian long-range sanctions are working": Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's loss of $37 billion in oil and gas revenuesNovember 12, 12:42 PM • 11868 views
Raped at gunpoint during occupation: court sentenced Russian commander for war crime in Kyiv regionNovember 12, 01:59 PM • 9412 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 27884 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 28052 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 52043 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 39070 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 62841 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 129678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Timur Mindich
Svitlana Hrynchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhoto08:00 PM • 180 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 4584 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 20209 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 59275 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 59687 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The New York Times
Heating

Ukraine will soon launch its first "drone wall" to protect cities from Russian attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1524 views

In a few weeks, Ukraine will launch its first DWS-1 air defense system, a "drone wall," to intercept enemy drones and glide bombs. This system, developed by the Western company Atreyd, consists of dozens of drones that form a "minefield" and operate using artificial intelligence.

Ukraine will soon launch its first "drone wall" to protect cities from Russian attacks

The new DWS-1 air defense system, Ukraine's first "drone wall" designed to intercept enemy drones and glide bombs, will be deployed in the country within weeks, its manufacturer, the Western company Atreyd, announced. This was reported by Business Insider, writes UNN.

Details

Atreyd has already sent the system to Ukraine and expects it to be operational within weeks

- explained the company's founder, who remained anonymous.

The system consists of dozens of small drones that form a "minefield of flying drones" in the sky, detonating near enemy munitions and neutralizing the threat.

European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian drones09.11.25, 00:38 • 12479 views

The system operates using artificial intelligence: radars detect a target – the wall changes its shape and density.

It operates in a GPS-free environment — the system uses a pre-loaded 3D map of the area and local sensors, which is important during active electronic warfare.

Initially, the "wall" will protect cities and critical infrastructure, and later it may be deployed closer to the front to combat highly destructive glide bombs.

Poland and Romania deploy new system against Russian drones - AP06.11.25, 13:59 • 2975 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Romania
Ukraine
Poland