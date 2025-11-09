ukenru
The Guardian

European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

Fishermen from France, Sweden, and Denmark are sending used fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian drones. The Breton charity Kernic Solidarités has already delivered 280 kilometers of nets, which are used to protect military personnel and civilians along the front line.

European fishermen send fishing nets to Ukraine to protect against Russian drones

Fishermen from France, Sweden, and Denmark are sending used fishing nets to Ukraine for protection against Russian drones. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

For years, old fishing nets have accumulated in fishing ports along the French coast of Brittany.

The lifespan of a deep-sea net is between 12 and 24 months, after which it wears out and is beyond repair. Until now, the problem was that about 800 tons of nets were written off each year.

- the publication states.

Now these nets have found a new use - they are being used for protection against Russian drones.

The Breton charity Kernic Solidarités has already sent 280 kilometers of old fishing nets to Ukraine. They are used to protect military personnel and civilians along the front line, where the fiercest battles are taking place.

Initially, the nets were used to protect field hospitals near the front line, and later to protect roads and bridges.

The Ukrainians told us they didn't need old nets. They had been sent many that were no longer in use. The nets we send are made of horsehair and are used for deep-sea fishing to catch monkfish, which are quite powerful and hit the nets with tremendous force.

- said Kernic Solidarités volunteer Christian Abaziou, who is responsible for logistics in the organization.

According to Kernic Solidarités President Gerard Le Daff, there is no shortage of fishing nets, but due to the closure of several recycling companies, their use has become problematic.

The Ambassador of Ukraine came to Brittany and personally thanked us for our help. Here we have no shortage of fishing nets. The problem is what to do with them, as several companies that recycle them have closed. If they need them to build walls against drones and save lives in Ukraine, they can have them.

- emphasized Le Daff.

The Guardian reports that fishermen from Sweden and Denmark have also joined the initiative.

According to Abaziou, the organization currently does not have the funds to continue sending shipments independently, so negotiations are underway for Ukraine to pick up the nets itself.

"We will help get the nets and load them, but we don't have the budget to continue organizing convoys ourselves," explained the logistics manager of the organization.

Recall

It was previously reported that the 47th separate engineering brigade of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Sumy region is building protective "anti-drone tunnels" - special structures made of stretched nets that create a barrier for kamikaze drones. These tunnels allow military personnel, equipment, wounded, and civilian transport to move safely in frontline areas. The most effective material for building such safe corridors is fishing net, as it is strong and inconspicuous to enemy equipment operators.

