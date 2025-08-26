$41.430.15
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
Ukraine will end August as one of the hottest countries in Europe - meteorologist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 146 views

Ukraine will end August as one of the hottest countries in Europe. Forecasters promise sunny days, high temperatures, and minimal rainfall on the weekend.

Ukraine will end August as one of the hottest countries in Europe - meteorologist

Despite the calendar end of summer, Ukraine remains among the warmest countries in Europe. Forecasters promise sunny days, high temperatures, and minimal precipitation for the weekend – a real gift before autumn. This was reported by meteorologist Natalia Didenko, writes UNN.

Details

Summer in Ukraine has decided to linger. As the forecaster reported, the last days of August will bring warm and even sometimes hot weather, which will distinguish our country among cooler Europe. This is also evidenced by the temperature map published on the meteorologist's Telegram page.

Indeed, a slightly premature cold wave is already starting to roll back, that is, forward, into deeper autumn, and we will still have summer!

- Didenko stated.

Ahead is a new surge of warmth. Already on Wednesday, August 27, the daytime temperature will be +22…+27°C, only in the north it will be cooler - about +19…+22°C. Almost no rain is forecast, with the exception of certain areas of Chernihiv region.

In Kyiv, the middle of the week will also pass without precipitation, with a comfortable temperature of about +22°C. Further warming is expected: the second half of the week may bring real heat.

There will be a lot of sun, minimal precipitation. Summer has not gone anywhere yet

– Didenko emphasizes.

Thus, August ends for Ukraine not with gloomy autumn rains, but with warmth and bright days. For many, this is a chance to taste summer once again - before the calendar finally turns the page.

Recall

In Lviv, on August 25, a record low temperature of +4.3°C was recorded, which is an absolute minimum for the entire observation period. The previous record in 1964 was +6.2°C.

UNN also reported that on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, on August 24, the first snowfall was recorded. The air temperature at the top is +1°C, and rescuers warn of danger.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWeather and environment
Chernihiv Oblast
Europe
Ukraine
Lviv
Kyiv
Kharkiv