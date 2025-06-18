Ukraine will be the first country outside the EU to join the "Roam like at Home" policy - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine will become the first country outside the European Union to join the "Roam like at Home" policy. This will allow Ukrainians to avoid paying for roaming when making phone calls and using mobile internet within the EU countries, writes **UNN** with reference to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Details

According to the head of government, Ukraine's accession to the EU's "Roam like at Home" policy will allow Ukrainians to avoid paying for roaming when making phone calls and using mobile internet in the 27 EU countries.

We expect that the EU Council will soon approve this decision, and from the beginning of 2026, Ukraine will become part of a single European communication space - emphasized the Prime Minister.

He added that to date, no country outside the European Union has joined the "Roam like at Home" policy.

Addendum

Shmyhal reported that negotiations are underway regarding quotas for the export of Ukrainian products to the EU. Export losses are estimated at $800 million due to the restoration of the pre-war trade regime.