Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°
Kyiv • UNN
On October 25, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with rains, with temperatures up to +17° in the south. In Kyiv and the region, rains and 10-12° are forecast.
On Saturday, October 25, cloudy weather with rain is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, moderate rains are expected in the northern and eastern regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The wind will be mostly western, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in some places.
The temperature during the day will be 8-13°, up to 17° in the south of the country. In the Carpathians, no precipitation during the day; the temperature during the day will be 2-7° Celsius.
In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Saturday. The temperature will be 10-12°.
Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 2525.10.25, 06:30 • 950 views