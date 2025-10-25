$41.900.14
October 24, 05:15 PM • 20222 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 37169 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 29324 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 33531 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 28696 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 45556 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 26600 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20336 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 28499 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 79364 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°

Kyiv • UNN

 • 710 views

On October 25, most of Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with rains, with temperatures up to +17° in the south. In Kyiv and the region, rains and 10-12° are forecast.

Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°

On Saturday, October 25, cloudy weather with rain is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains are expected in the northern and eastern regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The wind will be mostly western, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in some places.

The temperature during the day will be 8-13°, up to 17° in the south of the country. In the Carpathians, no precipitation during the day; the temperature during the day will be 2-7° Celsius.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Saturday. The temperature will be 10-12°.

Karate Day and World Opera Day: what else is celebrated on October 2525.10.25, 06:30 • 950 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine
Kyiv