Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°

On Saturday, October 25, cloudy weather with rain is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains are expected in the northern and eastern regions during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The wind will be mostly western, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in the Carpathians in some places.

The temperature during the day will be 8-13°, up to 17° in the south of the country. In the Carpathians, no precipitation during the day; the temperature during the day will be 2-7° Celsius. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy and rainy on Saturday. The temperature will be 10-12°.

