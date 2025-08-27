Ukraine to provide G7 with intelligence for strengthening sanctions against Russia - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, specifically on sanctions regarding which specific Russian legal entities should be blocked, and which individuals need pressure. Ukraine will transfer all information available to its foreign intelligence to partners, primarily from the G7, and they are ready to strengthen sanctions. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today I had a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, specifically on sanctions. What next steps are needed in sanctions – which specific Russian legal entities should be blocked, which individuals need pressure, which schemes for circumventing sanctions are still, unfortunately, working. We will transfer all this information, which our foreign intelligence has, to our partners, primarily from the "Group of Seven". They are ready to strengthen sanctions - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed hope for an end to the war in Ukraine. At the same time, she called for readiness to impose new sanctions against Russia if peace is not achieved.