Ukraine to be hit by heat up to +37°, but atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms - forecaster

The heat will intensify - up to +37°C in the south, and an atmospheric front will bring local thunderstorms. This forecast for August 6 was provided by forecaster Natalka Didenko, who indicated that after the atmospheric front passes, the air temperature will drop by several degrees, writes UNN.

On Wednesday, the heat will intensify (where else can it intensify) in the south of Ukraine, with +33...+37 degrees expected during the day. - Didenko wrote.

Details

According to the forecast, +29...+33 degrees are expected in the eastern regions. In the central part, +28...+33, in Vinnytsia region +24...+26 degrees. In the northern regions, +25...+28 degrees.

"The western part will be the coolest, +21...+25 degrees," the forecaster indicated.

"The atmospheric front will bring thunderstorms on Wednesday to the west, north of Ukraine, as well as to Vinnytsia region, part of Poltava region and Cherkasy region. The rest of Ukraine will have dry weather," Didenko reported.

In Kyiv tomorrow, August 6, according to the forecaster, rain with thunderstorms is expected; during the thunderstorm, there may be heavy downpours, squally winds, and hail. The air temperature in the capital will be up to +26 degrees.