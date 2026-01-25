Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26

Photo: https://t.me/PohodaNatalka

On the upcoming night, cold weather will persist in the east and northeast of Ukraine. Air temperature is expected to be -8-14 degrees Celsius, in the far east sometimes up to -16 degrees Celsius. In most regions, it will be -3-8 degrees Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

During Monday, it will already be noticeably warmer: in the west and south 0+5 degrees Celsius, in the rest of Ukraine 0-5 degrees Celsius below zero, only in the northeast -6-12 degrees Celsius. Snow and wet snow are expected in the central regions, in the south of Ukraine (possibly with rain), and in some places in the northern part. In the west and east - without significant precipitation - the forecast says.

On Monday, January 26, there will be strong wind of southeastern origin.

On January 26, it will be cloudy in the capital, with possible light wet snow or even freezing rain. The air temperature in Kyiv will be -10 degrees Celsius tonight, and -2-4 degrees Celsius tomorrow during the day. The entire next week promises to be warm and humid in Ukraine. But from January 31 - February 1, according to preliminary forecasts, a noticeable cold snap is again likely - Didenko stated.

