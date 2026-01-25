Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26

$43.170.00
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
08:49 AM • 7166 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 20776 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 39283 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Exclusive
January 24, 10:00 AM • 32743 views
Klitschko's calls to leave Kyiv: what's happening with the housing rental market in the capital and region
January 24, 07:25 AM • 41210 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with two "Zircons", 15 out of 21 missiles and 357 out of 375 drones were neutralized
January 24, 12:59 AM • 38957 views
Night massive strike on Ukraine: missiles in Kyiv and 'Shahed' hits on residential buildings in Kharkiv: consequences
January 23, 11:44 PM • 48967 views
Night attack on the capital: Kyiv and the region under massive drone, ballistic, and cruise missile strike
January 23, 08:34 PM • 45412 views
We expect to switch from emergency to hourly blackouts in the coming days - Shmyhal
January 23, 07:10 PM • 35915 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
Popular news
"An example of true solidarity": Czech initiative raises $3.8 million for energy aid to UkrainePhotoJanuary 25, 02:27 AM • 4444 views
US believes Washington's security guarantees for Ukraine are more important than European ones - PoliticoJanuary 25, 03:02 AM • 6256 views
ECtHR orders Ukraine to pay compensation to ex-judge Tandyr for detention in pre-trial detention centerJanuary 25, 03:35 AM • 17232 views
Freezing temperatures in the US: Three people die in New YorkJanuary 25, 04:08 AM • 5140 views
Britain creates an FBI analogue: what is known about the new agencyJanuary 25, 05:15 AM • 3898 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 76836 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 89963 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 102235 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 95977 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 96959 views
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 17146 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 17515 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 34151 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 34787 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 47691 views
Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

At night, temperatures in the east and northeast of Ukraine are expected to drop to -16 degrees. During Monday, temperatures will rise to 0+5 degrees in the west and south.

Ukraine to be hit by a cold snap down to -16 degrees, but then warming will come: forecast for January 26
Photo: https://t.me/PohodaNatalka

On the upcoming night, cold weather will persist in the east and northeast of Ukraine. Air temperature is expected to be -8-14 degrees Celsius, in the far east sometimes up to -16 degrees Celsius. In most regions, it will be -3-8 degrees Celsius. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

During Monday, it will already be noticeably warmer: in the west and south 0+5 degrees Celsius, in the rest of Ukraine 0-5 degrees Celsius below zero, only in the northeast -6-12 degrees Celsius. Snow and wet snow are expected in the central regions, in the south of Ukraine (possibly with rain), and in some places in the northern part. In the west and east - without significant precipitation

On Monday, January 26, there will be strong wind of southeastern origin.

On January 26, it will be cloudy in the capital, with possible light wet snow or even freezing rain. The air temperature in Kyiv will be -10 degrees Celsius tonight, and -2-4 degrees Celsius tomorrow during the day. The entire next week promises to be warm and humid in Ukraine. But from January 31 - February 1, according to preliminary forecasts, a noticeable cold snap is again likely

Yevhen Ustimenko

