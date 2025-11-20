Ukraine to be covered by warmth up to +20 degrees, but not everywhere: weather forecast for November 21

On Friday, November 21, the air temperature will rise in most regions of Ukraine and will be +9+14 degrees during the day. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

In the south and sometimes in the center, it will be +12+18 degrees, in Crimea and Kherson region up to +20 degrees. In the northern part, +8+12 degrees are expected tomorrow, compared to today's +3+7 degrees. And only in the western regions will cold weather persist, with +2+7 degrees expected here on Friday - noted the forecaster.

She added that rains will pass in the north, in the center of Ukraine, in the western regions - rain and wet snow, in the south and east - without precipitation.

In Kyiv, on November 21, cloudy wet weather with rain will prevail. But in the capital, it will get warmer tomorrow, up to +9 degrees - Didenko summarized.

On November 18, a number of settlements in Zakarpattia, including Tatariv, Yaremche, Yablunytsia, and Dolyna, were suddenly covered with snow. At the same time, a thick layer of snow formed in Bukovel , which contrasts with the autumn weather - relevant photos and videos appeared online.