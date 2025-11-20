$42.090.00
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 3526 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
08:56 AM • 26565 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
08:40 AM • 24775 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in four regions, 24/7 schedules in all regions - Ministry of Energy
08:21 AM • 22996 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
07:57 AM • 23378 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - ZelenskyyVideo
07:11 AM • 38803 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your carPhoto
Exclusive
November 20, 06:00 AM • 37626 views
Odrex under investigation: how claims of "pressure on business" crumble in the face of facts and charges filed
November 20, 05:15 AM • 20047 views
Germany to provide Ukraine with long-range missile systems - Merz
November 20, 04:11 AM • 18520 views
Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News
Ukraine to be covered by warmth up to +20 degrees, but not everywhere: weather forecast for November 21

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1382 views

On Friday, November 21, most regions of Ukraine are expected to see a temperature increase to +9+14 degrees. In the south and Crimea, warming up to +20 is possible, while cold weather will persist in the west.

Ukraine to be covered by warmth up to +20 degrees, but not everywhere: weather forecast for November 21

On Friday, November 21, the air temperature will rise in most regions of Ukraine and will be +9+14 degrees during the day. This was reported by UNN with reference to forecaster Natalia Didenko.

Details

In the south and sometimes in the center, it will be +12+18 degrees, in Crimea and Kherson region up to +20 degrees. In the northern part, +8+12 degrees are expected tomorrow, compared to today's +3+7 degrees. And only in the western regions will cold weather persist, with +2+7 degrees expected here on Friday

- noted the forecaster.

She added that rains will pass in the north, in the center of Ukraine, in the western regions - rain and wet snow, in the south and east - without precipitation.

In Kyiv, on November 21, cloudy wet weather with rain will prevail. But in the capital, it will get warmer tomorrow, up to +9 degrees

 - Didenko summarized.

Recall

On November 18, a number of settlements in Zakarpattia, including Tatariv, Yaremche, Yablunytsia, and Dolyna, were suddenly covered with snow. At the same time, a thick layer of snow formed in Bukovel , which contrasts with the autumn weather - relevant photos and videos appeared online.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv