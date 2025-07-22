Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on July 22 22 July 2025

$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:47 PM • 17674 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
July 21, 05:25 PM • 47390 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92242 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 54978 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85030 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 44162 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 50221 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 57274 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52632 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Exclusive
July 21, 09:08 AM • 47520 views
Searches of those suspected of treason without court orders justified - MP Vlasenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
92%
744mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack: 500 rescuers eliminated the consequences, the longest fire was extinguished in Kharkiv - for 19 hoursJuly 21, 06:25 PM • 9232 views
Russian strike on Sumy: injured, damaged buildingsJuly 21, 08:29 PM • 7214 views
Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister12:40 AM • 7750 views
Two Kyiv residents set fire to homes of military families on order of Russian special services: details from the National Police01:01 AM • 5558 views
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a condition02:11 AM • 3184 views
Publications
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 70419 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 92240 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 85027 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 395377 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 315929 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
France
Turkey
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 114667 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 209406 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 225944 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 223009 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 222962 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Leopard 2
S-300 missile system
Flakpanzer Gepard

Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on July 22 22 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

On Tuesday, July 22, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most of Ukraine, except for the southeast. The air temperature will be 27-32°, in the west 22-27°, in Kyiv 28-30°.

Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on July 22

On Tuesday, July 22, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeast.

Wind south-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 27-32°, in western regions 22-27°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings, with rain expected during the day. Air temperature - 28-30°.

Mango Day and World Brain Day: what else is celebrated on July 2222.07.25, 06:20 • 680 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9