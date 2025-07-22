Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on July 22 22 July 2025
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, July 22, short-term rains and thunderstorms are expected in most of Ukraine, except for the southeast. The air temperature will be 27-32°, in the west 22-27°, in Kyiv 28-30°.
On Tuesday, July 22, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeast.
Wind south-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 27-32°, in western regions 22-27°
In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings, with rain expected during the day. Air temperature - 28-30°.
Mango Day and World Brain Day: what else is celebrated on July 2222.07.25, 06:20 • 680 views