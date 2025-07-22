Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like on July 22 22 July 2025

On Tuesday, July 22, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, short-term rains, sometimes thunderstorms, will occur in Ukraine during the day, except for the southeast.

Wind south-westerly, westerly, 7-12 m/s. Daytime temperature 27-32°, in western regions 22-27° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be mostly cloudy with clearings, with rain expected during the day. Air temperature - 28-30°.

