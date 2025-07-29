Ukraine to be covered by rains and thunderstorms, strong heat expected in the south - Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, July 29, most of Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, rains and thunderstorms are expected in Ukraine, except for most areas of the Left Bank, with significant rains in Rivne, Khmelnytsky, Chernivtsi, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, and Odesa regions.

The wind will be south-easterly, in the western regions north-wwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with occasional hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in most central, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions during the day. The temperature in the western, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions will be 20-25° during the day; in the rest of the territory, it will be 27-32° during the day, with severe heat of 35-38° in the south and southeast of the country. - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be cloudy on Tuesday, with rain and possible thunderstorms. The air temperature will be 28-30°.

