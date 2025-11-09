Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: where will it be warmest on November 9

Today, November 9, it is cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. In Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and Odesa regions, on the Right Bank, there will be light, in places moderate rain. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, November 9, forecasters predict light, in places moderate rain on the Right Bank during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the Left Bank, Carpathians, and Prykarpattia, there will be fog in the morning.

The wind is mostly southerly, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be 7-12°, in the south of the country up to 15°.

In the Kyiv region on Sunday, November 9, it will be cloudy with clearings, forecasters predict light rain during the day. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +12°C.

