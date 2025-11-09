Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: where will it be warmest on November 9

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 20302 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 37143 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 37762 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 43350 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 63490 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 105380 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 103050 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 141905 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 102489 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 82056 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligenceNovember 8, 08:15 PM • 10545 views
Legendary Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies in BritainNovember 8, 08:30 PM • 14953 views
In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian armyNovember 8, 09:21 PM • 4128 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 9250 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 912:37 AM • 15590 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 105380 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 141905 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 102489 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 82056 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 56421 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 17096 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 38329 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 103050 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 43610 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 51917 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Gold

Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: where will it be warmest on November 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Today, November 9, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Light, in places moderate rain is forecast in Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, Odesa region and the Right Bank.

Ukraine to be covered by rains and fogs: where will it be warmest on November 9

Today, November 9, it is cloudy with clearings in Ukraine. In Zakarpattia, Prykarpattia, and Odesa regions, on the Right Bank, there will be light, in places moderate rain. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, November 9, forecasters predict light, in places moderate rain on the Right Bank during the day, with no precipitation in the rest of the territory. In the Left Bank, Carpathians, and Prykarpattia, there will be fog in the morning.

The wind is mostly southerly, 3-8 m/s.

The temperature during the day will be 7-12°, in the south of the country up to 15°.

In the Kyiv region on Sunday, November 9, it will be cloudy with clearings, forecasters predict light rain during the day. The air in the region will warm up to a maximum of +12°C.

UN predicts 2.8°C temperature rise despite improved climate policies04.11.25, 16:01 • 1949 views

Vita Zelenetska

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Prykarpattia
Ukraine