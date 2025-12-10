Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow, black ice on roads - Hydrometeorological Center

On Wednesday, December 10, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, light rain will pass in the southeastern part, rain with wet snow in the east and northeast of the country, in some places ice, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads.

In the morning, fog in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia and Pryazovia in places. Wind western, northwestern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 4-9° warmth; in the east and northeast of the country 0-5° warmth - the message says.

The Hydrometeorological Center also warned that on December 10, an atmospheric front will rapidly move into Ukraine from the northwest, bringing rains, mostly light.

And in the east and northeast of the country, we even predict some weather changes to a winter pattern: there we expect rain with wet snow, in places ice, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads. Pressure will drop, air humidity will remain high. The temperature will not yet undergo significant changes, as only in the east and northeast at night we expect small minuses - forecasters clarified.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature 5-7° warmth.

