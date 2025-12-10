$42.070.01
December 9, 08:28 PM • 10683 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 21070 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 32203 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 9, 06:20 PM • 23669 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 18414 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 40622 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 33497 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 25117 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 30317 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 56271 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow, black ice on roads - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

On December 10, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. Light rain will fall in the southeastern part, and rain with wet snow in the east and northeast of the country.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and wet snow, black ice on roads - Hydrometeorological Center

On Wednesday, December 10, cloudy weather is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, in the afternoon, light rain will pass in the southeastern part, rain with wet snow in the east and northeast of the country, in some places ice, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads.

In the morning, fog in Transcarpathia, Prykarpattia and Pryazovia in places. Wind western, northwestern, 5-10 m/s. Daytime temperature 4-9° warmth; in the east and northeast of the country 0-5° warmth

- the message says.

The Hydrometeorological Center also warned that on December 10, an atmospheric front will rapidly move into Ukraine from the northwest, bringing rains, mostly light.

And in the east and northeast of the country, we even predict some weather changes to a winter pattern: there we expect rain with wet snow, in places ice, wet snow sticking, and ice on the roads. Pressure will drop, air humidity will remain high. The temperature will not yet undergo significant changes, as only in the east and northeast at night we expect small minuses 

- forecasters clarified.

In Kyiv and the region on Wednesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. Air temperature 5-7° warmth.

Ukraine under the influence of an anticyclone: a meteorologist announced the weather forecast from December 3 to 1003.12.25, 12:24 • 4313 views

