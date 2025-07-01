Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and strong winds: forecast for the first day of July
Kyiv • UNN
On Tuesday, July 1, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Light short-term rain is forecast in places, wind is north-westerly 7-12 m/s, gusting 15-20 m/s in the northeast.
On Tuesday, July 1, Ukraine is expected to experience cloudy weather with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to forecasters, light short-term rain is expected in some places in the northeast of the country.
Wind is northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the northeastern part during the day. Temperature ... during the day 18-23°, in the south of the country and Zakarpattia up to 27°; in the Carpathians at night 5-10°, during the day 14-19°
In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, possibly rain. Air temperature - 20-22°.
