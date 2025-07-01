$41.640.06
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 07:06 PM
June 30, 07:06 PM
June 30, 02:53 PM
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
June 30, 12:58 PM
June 30, 12:58 PM
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
June 30, 12:57 PM
June 30, 12:57 PM
How not to fall victim to apartment fraudsters: main signs of deception when renting
June 30, 10:13 AM
June 30, 10:13 AM
Ukraine prepares to reform the title "Mother Heroine": what will change?
June 30, 09:40 AM
June 30, 09:40 AM
Strike on Kryvyi Rih on June 30: enemy UAV hit near military enlistment office
June 30, 06:31 AM
June 30, 06:31 AM
What changes await Ukrainians in July: a new voltage standard in the power grid and the return of salary indexation
June 29, 04:28 PM
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
June 29, 10:23 AM
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and strong winds: forecast for the first day of July

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

On Tuesday, July 1, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Ukraine. Light short-term rain is forecast in places, wind is north-westerly 7-12 m/s, gusting 15-20 m/s in the northeast.

Ukraine to be covered by cloudy weather with rain and strong winds: forecast for the first day of July

On Tuesday, July 1, Ukraine is expected to experience cloudy weather with clearings. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, light short-term rain is expected in some places in the northeast of the country.

Wind is northwesterly, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in some places in the northeastern part during the day. Temperature ... during the day 18-23°, in the south of the country and Zakarpattia up to 27°; in the Carpathians at night 5-10°, during the day 14-19°

- read the report.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday, it will be cloudy with clearings, possibly rain. Air temperature - 20-22°.

World Day Against Poverty, International Joke Day, Investigator's Day: What to Celebrate on July 101.07.25, 06:30 • 647 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
