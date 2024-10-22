Ukraine to attract over EUR 17 million from the EIB for urban transport development
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved attracting more than €17 million from the European Investment Bank for transport development. The funds will go to communities to upgrade municipal vehicle fleets.
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft decree by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy that will allow attracting more than €17 million from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for a project to develop urban transport. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.
Details
"Today we are also making two important decisions. First, we are approving a draft presidential decree that will allow us to attract more than €17 million from the European Investment Bank for the development of urban transport in Ukraine. These funds will go to communities to finance payments for the renewal of municipal vehicle fleets," Shmyhal said.
Recall
In the summer, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate a UAH 1 billion subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the purchase of school buses in 2024.