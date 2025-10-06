Ukraine supports Trump's peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip - MFA

Ukraine supports diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip, including US President Donald Trump's peace plan, and hopes for its swift implementation. This is stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' comment on the anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, UNN reports.

Details

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that October 7, 2023, became a tragic date when the horrific Hamas attack against Israel caused a large-scale escalation of violence and a long-term humanitarian crisis. Since then, the region has experienced unprecedented losses: thousands of people in Israel and the Gaza Strip have lost their lives, others have been forced to leave their homes and suffered unspeakable suffering. Among the innocent victims of this war, unfortunately, there are also citizens of Ukraine.

The past two years have left a deep mark on the destinies of the Israeli and Palestinian peoples. At the same time, they have shown that one cannot allow oneself to get used to war, terror, or violence. The highest priority must be to end the suffering of civilians, return hostages to their families, and create conditions for long-term peace and stability. - emphasized the diplomatic agency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine hopes for the swift implementation of US President Donald Trump's peace plan aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

Ukraine welcomes and supports diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip, including US President Donald Trump's peace plan, and hopes for its swift implementation. - summarized the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Decisive talks between Israel and Hamas begin in Egypt - media