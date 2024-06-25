ukenru
10:10 AM • 6830 views

Ukraine starts EU accession negotiations - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23784 views

Ukraine has officially started negotiations on joining the European Union, marking a new historical stage in the country's recent history, despite the Russian invasion.

Ukraine starts EU accession negotiations - Zelensky

The first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU has already been held. The Ukrainian delegation included representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Presidential Office. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an address on the occasion of the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, Reports UNN.

The head of state stressed that this means that Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union. Now the question is technical work, adaptation of our system to the EU and the political will of Europe to make the European project truly perfect. 

"This is possible only with Ukraine as part of a united Europe – a Europe of values, a Europe without splits, ideological walls and "gray zones", a Europe of peace – a real peace. I thank everyone who supports Ukraine on this path, who helps and who fights for Ukraine," the president said. 

Ukraine applied to join the European Union on February 28, 2022 – the fifth day of a full-scale Russian invasion. In June of the same year, the European Council granted our country the status of a candidate for membership, and last year in December, the European Union decided to open negotiations with Ukraine. 

"There are thousands of meetings and calls between these steps. Conditions that Ukraine has fully fulfilled. Laws that were passed and worked. And the most important thing is the determination of our people, our people," Volodymyr Zelensky summed up.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also noted that the start of negotiations is an unprecedented new stage in the recent history of our country.

"Today, the Belgian presidency of the Council of the European Union convened the first intergovernmental conference between Ukraine and the EU. This is a historic moment that shows Ukraine's commitment to EU membership and fulfillment of all necessary obligations on this path, as well as the high assessment of the steps taken by the European Union.

The start of negotiations is an unprecedented new stage in the recent history of our country. Ukraine has already demonstrated unprecedented dynamics in the adoption and implementation of key reforms in the most difficult conditions of Russia's full - scale war against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.

At the same time, the foreign ministry notes that "there is still a lot of work ahead, in particular on the shoulders of Ukrainian diplomats, who are constantly working on the priority direction of Ukraine's foreign policy today – European integration.

Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union: Zelensky, Shmygal and Stefanchuk recorded an appeal25.06.24, 17:41 • 21110 views

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
