Ukraine signed the High Seas Treaty, which will strengthen international environmental cooperation

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 9044 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 24623 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 53241 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 68445 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 87621 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 238763 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 102859 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 82394 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 97158 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 306330 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1.6m/s
53%
747mm
Popular news
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 79091 views
Death of 10-year-old Vanya Honcharuk at a football camp: case under personal control of the Prosecutor GeneralAugust 30, 11:39 AM • 8068 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the MP's body is still at the scene of the tragedyAugust 30, 11:48 AM • 6014 views
Murder of former Verkhovna Rada chairman Parubiy: gunman fired 4 shots to the chestAugust 30, 12:27 PM • 9332 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: police on the trail of the shooter - sourcesAugust 30, 01:31 PM • 13288 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 79483 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 209958 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 214237 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 306332 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 256576 views
Actual people
Andriy Parubiy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Groysman
Donald Trump
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Maidan Nezalezhnosti
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 100581 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 233250 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 256910 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 254307 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 234878 views
Actual
Fake news
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition
Eiffel Tower

Ukraine signed the High Seas Treaty, which will strengthen international environmental cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Oleksiy Sobolev, signed the High Seas Treaty at the UN. This step confirms Ukraine's European course and contributes to the protection of marine ecosystems.

Ukraine signed the High Seas Treaty, which will strengthen international environmental cooperation

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, signed the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) at the UN headquarters in New York. From now on, Ukraine has become a participant in a new international mechanism for protecting ocean ecosystems and the sustainable use of marine resources in international waters. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

On August 28, 2025, the President of Ukraine, by his Decree, authorized Oleksiy Sobolev to sign the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.

This Agreement is another important step towards Ukraine's European future. We confirm that the issue of ocean and sea conservation is part of our European and global environmental integration. Our location on the Black and Azov Seas makes marine security and ecosystem protection strategic issues for the country and the region. Even during the war, we prove that we are capable of caring for the global environment, resisting climate challenges, and fighting the aggressor's environmental crimes.

- emphasized Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

It is noted that the signing of the High Seas Treaty:

  • confirms the country's pro-European course and support for the key diplomatic priorities of the European Union, particularly France, which actively promotes this document at the international level;
    • contributes to achieving the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity, which provides for the conservation of 30% of territories and oceans by 2030;
      • is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement in terms of discussing Blue Carbon – carbon absorbed by marine ecosystems.
        • allows influencing global decisions on marine environment protection;
          • opens new opportunities for science and various sectors of the economy;
            • will draw the world's attention to the negative impact that Russia has on the environment of Crimea and the Black Sea.

              The Minister noted that joining the High Seas Treaty is a clear demonstration of Ukraine's readiness to fulfill international obligations and participate in shaping global ocean protection policy together with our international partners, despite the fact that our state does not have access to the open ocean.

              For reference

              Within 120 days from the date of signing, all countries must complete the ratification process, after which the document enters into force. Currently, the Agreement has already been signed by 140 countries, of which 54 signatories have ratified it in their national jurisdictions.

              The High Seas Treaty was adopted in 2023 and is the third implementing agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Its goal is to create unified global rules for the protection of biodiversity in an area covering two-thirds of the World Ocean. The Agreement provides for:

              • creation of marine protected areas,
                • implementation of an environmental impact assessment mechanism,
                  • equitable access to ocean genetic resources,
                    • development of scientific research and technology transfer.

                      Batteries in exchange for life: deep-sea metal mining kills ocean life03.07.25, 14:05 • 1656 views

                      Vita Zelenetska

                      Weather and environment
                      United Nations
                      European Union
                      New York City
                      France
                      Ukraine