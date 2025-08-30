Ukraine signed the High Seas Treaty, which will strengthen international environmental cooperation

Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, Oleksiy Sobolev, signed the High Seas Treaty (BBNJ Agreement) at the UN headquarters in New York. From now on, Ukraine has become a participant in a new international mechanism for protecting ocean ecosystems and the sustainable use of marine resources in international waters. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Economic Development, Trade, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

Details

On August 28, 2025, the President of Ukraine, by his Decree, authorized Oleksiy Sobolev to sign the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity in Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction.

This Agreement is another important step towards Ukraine's European future. We confirm that the issue of ocean and sea conservation is part of our European and global environmental integration. Our location on the Black and Azov Seas makes marine security and ecosystem protection strategic issues for the country and the region. Even during the war, we prove that we are capable of caring for the global environment, resisting climate challenges, and fighting the aggressor's environmental crimes. - emphasized Oleksiy Sobolev, Minister of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine.

It is noted that the signing of the High Seas Treaty:

confirms the country's pro-European course and support for the key diplomatic priorities of the European Union, particularly France, which actively promotes this document at the international level;

contributes to achieving the goals of the Convention on Biological Diversity, which provides for the conservation of 30% of territories and oceans by 2030;

is consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement in terms of discussing Blue Carbon – carbon absorbed by marine ecosystems.

allows influencing global decisions on marine environment protection;

opens new opportunities for science and various sectors of the economy;

will draw the world's attention to the negative impact that Russia has on the environment of Crimea and the Black Sea.

The Minister noted that joining the High Seas Treaty is a clear demonstration of Ukraine's readiness to fulfill international obligations and participate in shaping global ocean protection policy together with our international partners, despite the fact that our state does not have access to the open ocean.

For reference

Within 120 days from the date of signing, all countries must complete the ratification process, after which the document enters into force. Currently, the Agreement has already been signed by 140 countries, of which 54 signatories have ratified it in their national jurisdictions.

The High Seas Treaty was adopted in 2023 and is the third implementing agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Its goal is to create unified global rules for the protection of biodiversity in an area covering two-thirds of the World Ocean. The Agreement provides for:

creation of marine protected areas,

implementation of an environmental impact assessment mechanism,

equitable access to ocean genetic resources,

development of scientific research and technology transfer.

