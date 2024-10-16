Ukraine seeks to deepen relations with Latin America - Foreign Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Paraguay. He invited Ruben Lescano to attend the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension in Canada, dedicated to the Peace Formula.
"I had a conversation with Ruben Ramirez Lescano and thanked Paraguay for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for joining the Peace Summit communiqué.
He invited his counterpart to a ministerial conference on the human dimension in Canada. Ukraine is interested in deepening relations with Latin American countries," the Ukrainian Foreign Minister said.
Addendum
The Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension will be held in Canada in late October. It will be dedicated to the fourth point of the Formula for Peace - "The release of all prisoners and deportees.
