Shmyhal told how many partner states Ukraine is negotiating with to sign security guarantees

Ukraine is negotiating with 30 partner countries to sign security guarantees. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during an all-Ukrainian telethon, UNN reports.

"We are negotiating with our partners to sign agreements, these are 30 countries that supported the G7 leaders' declaration, which was announced during the NATO Summit in Vilnius. Of course, we have the G7 countries in this pool of partners who will join," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the UK, which was the first to sign such an agreement with Ukraine. The agreement covers all areas of cooperation: security, financial and sanctions support. We have specific maximum guarantees - mutual and bilateral. They will be in effect until Ukraine joins NATO. After that, they will be transformed into the Alliance's security guarantees. 2.5 billion pounds (almost $3.2 billion) is allocated to finance Ukraine's defense in 2024. Of these, 200 million pounds will be spent on the purchase and supply of state-of-the-art drones. We will also receive weapons and technologies for joint arms production. Financial support is provided for the entire 10 years of the agreement.

