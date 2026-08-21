Ukraine seeks permission to use Musk's Starlink to strike Russian missile launchers - FT

Ukraine is seeking approval to use Starlink-equipped drones against ballistic missile launchers up to 200 km inside Russia, citing people familiar with the matter, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The move would require approval from Elon Musk, whose position on Ukraine and its use of his satellite internet service has fluctuated," the publication says.

As the newspaper writes, "Ukraine's request comes as it seeks to counter an increase in Russian missile and drone strikes" and a shortage of Patriot missiles.

"Kyiv is seeking a way around this limitation by requesting permission to use Starlink on its own strike drones to more precisely hit key Russian targets across the border," the publication states.

As the newspaper writes, "Zelenskyy asked Trump during their meeting at the White House in July to speak with Musk about obtaining permission for Ukraine to use Starlink beyond its borders to target Russian ballistic missile launchers, according to people present."

According to sources, "Zelenskyy proposed that Musk allow Ukraine to use Starlink on deep-strike drones up to 200 km inside Russia, which would include ballistic missile launch infrastructure, command systems and other assets," the newspaper writes.

Kyiv, the newspaper notes, "believed that limiting the depth of these strikes could encourage Musk to approve the request."

"But Trump was non-committal and did not appear supportive of the plan, according to people at the Oval Office meeting. They said they believed Musk would not grant Kyiv approval," the publication says.

Musk could not be reached for comment, it said.

Musk did not allow Ukraine to use Starlink to destroy Russian ballistic missile launchers