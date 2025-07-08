Ukraine returned seven more children from occupation. The Presidential Office revealed details

Ukraine has managed to return seven more Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories. They are between 6 and 17 years old. This was announced by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, as reported by UNN.

As part of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, seven more Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories. Their age ranges from 6 to 17 years old. - Yermak reported.

Let's add

According to him, the families lived under constant pressure from the occupation authorities — they were forced to obtain Russian documents, forbidden to speak Ukrainian, threatened with deprivation of parental rights, and faced obstacles in accessing medical care and freedom of movement. Now the children and their families are finally safe.

1378 deported children returned to Ukraine - Lubinets