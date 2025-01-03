ukenru
Ukraine received over EUR 3.3 million in assistance from partners within the IT Coalition

Ukraine received over EUR 3.3 million in assistance from partners within the IT Coalition

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25642 views

Estonia, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have provided Ukraine with equipment worth more than €3.3 million as part of an IT coalition. The delivery includes laptops, tablets, and equipment for Oberig and the Armed Forces data center.

Ukraine has received a batch of equipment from partners from Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg worth more than 3.3 million euros, which is part of a large-scale IT coalition program. This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, UNN reports.

Details

"Ukraine has received another large-scale supply of equipment worth more than 3.3 million euros from partners from Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg," Umerov wrote on social media.

According to him, the delivery includes:

1,026 workstations for the Oberig registry, including laptops, printers, webcams, and barcode scanners.

1,000 laptops designed to work in various information and communication systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Equipment for the data center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will ensure effective management of military information resources.

20,000 two-factor authentication keys to be used by users of the DELTA combat system.

3,520 tablets intended for the tactical level of management in the Armed Forces.

"This assistance is part of a large-scale IT coalition program that allows the Armed Forces to use modern digital technologies for operational command and control, coordination and data security," the Defense Minister said.

Recall 

Defense Minister Umerov announced that he will ensure stable supplies of military aid for 2025. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
liuksemburhLuxembourg
netherlandsNetherlands
estoniaEstonia
ukraineUkraine

