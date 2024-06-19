Ukraine ranks second in the number of AI companies in Central and Eastern Europe

Ukraine ranks 2nd in terms of the number of AI companies among Central and Eastern European countries. In total, more than 240 AI companies operate in Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports .

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is home to such world-renowned AI startups as Grammarly, Preply, and People ai. Since 2019, two Ukrainian AI companies have become unicorns, and the three largest Ukrainian AI startups are valued at over $14.5 billion.

Over the past 10 years, the number of specialists in artificial intelligence and machine learning has increased 5 times, and now it is 5,200 professionals. This is an insane figure. We expect this number to grow by 330% in the next few years - Fedorov said.

He emphasized that the more high-quality personnel, the more companies and innovative AI solutions. However, in order to increase the number of specialists, Fedorov said that education needs to be rebooted. Currently, 106 AI training programs are open in Ukraine.

Fedorov pointed out that the key step to training strong specialists is to establish cooperation between universities and AI companies so that students have access to practical knowledge and experience.

"I am confident that Ukraine will be able to master the trend of artificial intelligence and become a leader not only in Europe but also in the world," Fedorov said.

