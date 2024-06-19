Ukraine ranks second in the number of AI companies in Central and Eastern Europe

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 4902 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 18803 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 157542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163212 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 212964 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247135 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153137 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371133 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183586 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13243 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14382 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18379 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19468 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38996 views
Ukraine ranks second in the number of AI companies in Central and Eastern Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18491 views

Ukraine ranks second in Central and Eastern Europe by the number of AI companies. In total, we have more than 240 AI companies.

Ukraine ranks second in the number of AI companies in Central and Eastern Europe

Ukraine ranks 2nd in terms of the number of AI companies among Central and Eastern European countries. In total, more than 240 AI companies operate in Ukraine. This was announced on Wednesday by Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, UNN reports .  

Details

According to Fedorov, Ukraine is home to such world-renowned AI startups as Grammarly, Preply, and People ai. Since 2019, two Ukrainian AI companies have become unicorns, and the three largest Ukrainian AI startups are valued at over $14.5 billion.

Over the past 10 years, the number of specialists in artificial intelligence and machine learning has increased 5 times, and now it is 5,200 professionals. This is an insane figure. We expect this number to grow by 330% in the next few years

- Fedorov said.

He emphasized that the more high-quality personnel, the more companies and innovative AI solutions. However, in order to increase the number of specialists, Fedorov said that education needs to be rebooted. Currently, 106 AI training programs are open in Ukraine.

Fedorov pointed out that the key step to training strong specialists is to establish cooperation between universities and AI companies so that students have access to practical knowledge and experience.

"I am confident that Ukraine will be able to master the trend of artificial intelligence and become a leader not only in Europe but also in the world," Fedorov said.

The goal of the Armed Forces is to widely implement artificial intelligence24.05.24, 18:03 • 16886 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyTechnologies
Mikhail Fedorov
Europe
Ukraine
