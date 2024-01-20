Ukraine puts ex-Communist leader Symonenko on the wanted list

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 8952 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107279 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115815 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146848 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178976 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172712 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286993 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 48164 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 52309 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 62202 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86718 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 51167 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 107279 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 286993 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 253862 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 238882 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 264005 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 86637 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 146836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108227 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108114 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 124124 views
Actual
Ukraine puts ex-Communist leader Symonenko on the wanted list

Ukraine puts ex-Communist leader Symonenko on the wanted list

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 95017 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has put Petro Symonenko, leader of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine, on the wanted list. A criminal case was opened against Symonenko for publicly calling for the overthrow of the constitutional order and denying Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has put the leader of the banned Communist Party of Ukraine, Petro Symonenko, on the wanted list. The former politician is in the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports UNN.

Details

The search for Symonenko was initiated by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the CPU leader disappeared on August 19, 2023.

Symonenko is involved in criminal proceedings opened under Part 3 of Article 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power through the use of the media) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Context

On August 11, 2023, the SBU announced that it had served Symonenko with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 109 and Part 3 of Article 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine that began in 2014, in particular through the presentation of the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine as an internal civil conflict using the media).

According to the investigation, after the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Symonenko was taken from Ukraine to Russia by Russian special forces, where he was appointed deputy chairman of the "central committee of the international communist association Union of Communist Parties - Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

In October 2022, the former MP took part in the so-called "22nd International Meeting of Communist and Workers' Parties" in Havana, Cuba. During his speech at the "forum," Symonenko tried to legitimize the seizure of part of Ukraine's territory and the activities of the "l/DPR.

In addition, according to the investigation, on April 21-22, 2023, the former MP took part in the congress of the "anti-fascist forum" held in Minsk. There, he spoke in favor of continuing the war against Ukraine and justified the Kremlin's narratives about the use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia.

11.08.23, 09:32 • 1074720 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

Contact us about advertising