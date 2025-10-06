Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month - Zelenskyy

$41.230.05
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
Czech President did not entrust the leaders of the pro-Russian ANO party with forming a new government
Lviv Oblast Police showed the rescue of people after the Russian attack on the village of Lapaivka
Night attack on Kharkiv: four people injured, city without power
Russian troops again attacked energy infrastructure overnight - once again in Chernihiv region
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Moment of purification and a great energy breakthrough: astrological forecast for the week of October 6-12
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fish
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' work
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Lithuania
China
Europe
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take place
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis Kelce
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animation
2S22 "Bohdana"
Forbes
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 816 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month. Also, 2.4 million mortar and artillery shells were produced last year.

Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has established the production of domestic artillery – the Bohdana self-propelled artillery system alone is already producing 40 units per month. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

Details

We were able to quickly and efficiently establish the production of our domestic artillery – we are already producing 40 of our Bohdanas per month. This is a serious result.

- said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year06.10.25, 13:10 • 7874 views

The President also spoke about Ukrainian shell production.

Last year, we produced and delivered 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers to the front. Ukrainians are undoubtedly the first in Europe in the development and use of drones.

- Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defense sensation – they allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is necessary for the stability of the state and the protection of cities – Odesa, and our other cities.

"For the first time in its history, the Russian fleet in the Black Sea was driven into remote bays. Ukraine's successful use of naval drones has largely changed the naval defense strategies of all leading countries in the world. Our drones, which strike Russian oil assets, are a significant manifestation of Ukraine's strength. Never before in history has Ukrainian defense been so long-range and tangible for Russia, and together with our other tools and also tools from our partners, we will be able to count on achieving reliable and sufficient security guarantees for Ukraine after this war," Zelenskyy said.

Anna Murashko

War in UkraineTechnologies
2S22 "Bohdana"
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa