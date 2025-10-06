Ukraine produces 40 Bohdana self-propelled howitzers per month - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has established the production of domestic artillery – the Bohdana self-propelled artillery system alone is already producing 40 units per month. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

We were able to quickly and efficiently establish the production of our domestic artillery – we are already producing 40 of our Bohdanas per month. This is a serious result. - said Zelenskyy.

Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year

The President also spoke about Ukrainian shell production.

Last year, we produced and delivered 2.4 million mortar and artillery ammunition of various calibers to the front. Ukrainians are undoubtedly the first in Europe in the development and use of drones. - Zelenskyy said.

He noted that Ukrainian naval drones have become a global defense sensation – they allowed us to regain control of part of the Black Sea, which is necessary for the stability of the state and the protection of cities – Odesa, and our other cities.

"For the first time in its history, the Russian fleet in the Black Sea was driven into remote bays. Ukraine's successful use of naval drones has largely changed the naval defense strategies of all leading countries in the world. Our drones, which strike Russian oil assets, are a significant manifestation of Ukraine's strength. Never before in history has Ukrainian defense been so long-range and tangible for Russia, and together with our other tools and also tools from our partners, we will be able to count on achieving reliable and sufficient security guarantees for Ukraine after this war," Zelenskyy said.