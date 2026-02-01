Ukraine prepares for new sharp cold snap: what will the weather be like on the first day of February

On Sunday, February 1, a significant drop in air temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the first day of February.

Cold weather with daytime temperatures of 12-17° below zero; in Prykarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions 9-14° below zero; in the southern regions 4-9° below zero; in Crimea and Zakarpattia 1-6° below zero (in Zakarpattia, locally around 0° during the day) - the report says.

Meteorologists also warn that ice is expected on the roads in some parts of the country. The wind will be predominantly northern, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -16°...-14°.

The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026