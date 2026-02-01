Ukraine prepares for new sharp cold snap: what will the weather be like on the first day of February

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
January 31, 05:53 PM • 15556 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 29986 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 21997 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 22393 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 20059 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 13802 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 12450 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6894 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11614 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 19063 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
2.4m/s
80%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's allyPhotoJanuary 31, 07:23 PM • 10166 views
Poland closed its airspace due to objects approaching from BelarusJanuary 31, 08:24 PM • 6990 views
Hidden campaigning? An angel fresco in Rome, after restoration, acquired the facial features of Italian Prime Minister MeloniPhotoJanuary 31, 08:41 PM • 6232 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhotoJanuary 31, 10:33 PM • 16976 views
Putin's 'window' for a peace deal is narrowing due to growing budget deficit - Bloomberg12:17 AM • 6498 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 36208 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 65778 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 45688 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 50915 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 53329 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 17025 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 23091 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 26608 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 27253 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 25535 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
SpaceX Starship

Ukraine prepares for new sharp cold snap: what will the weather be like on the first day of February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

On February 1, a significant drop in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, with no precipitation. Black ice is possible on the roads, and the wind will be northerly.

Ukraine prepares for new sharp cold snap: what will the weather be like on the first day of February

On Sunday, February 1, a significant drop in air temperature is expected in most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected on the first day of February.

Cold weather with daytime temperatures of 12-17° below zero; in Prykarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions 9-14° below zero; in the southern regions 4-9° below zero; in Crimea and Zakarpattia 1-6° below zero (in Zakarpattia, locally around 0° during the day)

- the report says.

Meteorologists also warn that ice is expected on the roads in some parts of the country. The wind will be predominantly northern, 5-10 m/s.

In Kyiv and the region on Sunday, it will be cloudy with clearings, no precipitation is expected. The air temperature will be -16°...-14°.

The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 202625.01.26, 10:49 • 18244 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Ukrhydrometcenter