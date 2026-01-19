Ukraine postpones new Helsing drone orders due to testing issues - Media

$43.180.08
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
What should be the temperature and humidity in the home: doctor's answer
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
National Police completed the investigation of the criminal case regarding the death of an Odesa businessman in the scandalous Odrex clinic
Enemy pulls reserves to Pokrovsk: Syrskyi reveals situation in Pokrovsk direction
Popular news
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
Due to new Russian attacks, power outages in 5 regions, emergency blackouts, situation in Kyiv and region remains difficult - Ministry of Energy
Tymoshenko's property seizure: court announces adjournment until tomorrow
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
SBU to investigate possible harm to the state if Zelinsky is appointed head of the State Aviation Service
Trump's "personal yes," the "Prosperity Deal," and negotiations: what is being decided in Davos for Ukraine
Why is the Ministry of Health delaying the decision on the licenses of the scandalous Odrex: the inspection was completed more than a week ago, but there are still no results
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legend
"Mom's copy": Inna Miroshnychenko touchingly congratulated her son on his birthday
Tina Karol's new TikTok song about "light," "warmth," and "goodness" was ridiculed online
Threads surpasses X in mobile app popularity - report
Jennifer Lawrence said she lost a role in Tarantino's film because she "wasn't good enough"
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée Palace
Ukraine postpones new Helsing drone orders due to testing issues - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1332 views

Ukraine has suspended orders for attack drones from Helsing due to problems during frontline testing. The flagship HX-2 drone experienced difficulties with takeoff and communication.

Ukraine postpones new Helsing drone orders due to testing issues - Media

Ukraine is refraining from additional orders of attack drones from Helsing, Europe's most valuable defense tech startup, after the company's weapon systems encountered problems during frontline combat tests. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing a German military presentation and information from people familiar with the matter, according to UNN.

Details

The German company's flagship attack drone, the HX-2, had takeoff problems during tests by the 14th regiment of the Ukrainian unmanned aerial systems unit, according to an internal presentation dated November 20, prepared by a group within the German Ministry of Defense. The model, which was supposed to include artificial intelligence components designed to assist in unpiloted control, lacked some of these tools, the presentation stated.

The presentation, reviewed by Bloomberg News, was compiled by a unit reporting to General Günter Schneider, who was appointed head of the Armed Forces Department of the German Ministry of Defense in October. Schneider's name was on the title page.

Germany invests €100 million in drone defense technologies16.11.25, 14:42 • 7983 views

The Bloomberg report is based on the presentation and conversations with five people in Germany and Ukraine familiar with the effectiveness of Helsing drones in the war. They requested anonymity because the information is classified. A spokeswoman for the German Ministry of Defense stated that its leadership had not reviewed or approved the report.

According to three sources, Helsing drones suffered from interference near the front line, which interrupted communication with operators. These setbacks reduced demand for the drones, which are paid for by the German military, as indicated by the presentation and two sources. Germany does not plan to place a repeat order until interest from Ukraine is received, they added.

In its statement, Helsing said the company was not informed of the presentation and rejected many of the conclusions presented by Bloomberg, including the high failure rate of HX-2 drones during takeoff. Several groups in the Ukrainian army have expressed interest in the drones, the company said.

"The hit rate in the initial flights, which was officially documented, is encouraging," Helsing said, adding that it was too early to draw conclusions about the drone's performance on the front line in Ukraine. "We are confident that the results of the HX-2 tests will reflect well on the hit rate on the battlefield, including in electronic warfare conditions."

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that it does not comment on classified information.

Ukraine and Germany launch joint production of the Lens bomber drone25.12.25, 17:22 • 6781 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg News
Germany
Ukraine