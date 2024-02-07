Ukraine needs our security assistance: US Ambassador Brink on Russia's missile attack

The United States Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, reacted to the morning shelling of Ukraine. She voiced her position in the social network X, UNN reports .

In Kyiv and across the country, men, women and children have woken up to another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense and heroic servicemen and women to protect us all, - the statement said.

Details

She also noted that it is unacceptable to delay the provision of assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

There is no time to waste. Ukraine needs our security assistance now, - Brink emphasized.

Recall

As a result of the hostile attack on the capital on February 7, nine people have already been reported injured. Six people were hospitalized from a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. Among them is a pregnant woman, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.