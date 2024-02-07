Ukraine needs our security assistance: US Ambassador Brink on Russia's missile attack
Kyiv • UNN
The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv voiced support for more security assistance to Ukraine after Russia launched another missile attack.
The United States Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, reacted to the morning shelling of Ukraine. She voiced her position in the social network X, UNN reports .
In Kyiv and across the country, men, women and children have woken up to another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense and heroic servicemen and women to protect us all,
Details
She also noted that it is unacceptable to delay the provision of assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
There is no time to waste. Ukraine needs our security assistance now,
Recall
As a result of the hostile attack on the capital on February 7, nine people have already been reported injured. Six people were hospitalized from a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. Among them is a pregnant woman, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.