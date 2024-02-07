Ukraine needs our security assistance: US Ambassador Brink on Russia's missile attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103104 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130429 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131114 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172502 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170026 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 276983 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178003 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167044 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148741 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245447 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102717 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 93628 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 90653 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100473 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 44845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 276983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245447 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230647 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256071 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 241907 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 10887 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130429 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104131 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104229 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120498 views
Ukraine needs our security assistance: US Ambassador Brink on Russia's missile attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27211 views

The U.S. ambassador to Kyiv voiced support for more security assistance to Ukraine after Russia launched another missile attack.

The United States Ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, reacted to the morning shelling of Ukraine. She voiced her position in the social network X, UNN reports .

In Kyiv and across the country, men, women and children have woken up to another massive Russian missile and drone attack. We rely on Ukraine's air defense and heroic servicemen and women to protect us all,

- the statement said.

Details

She also noted that it is unacceptable to delay the provision of assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

There is no time to waste. Ukraine needs our security assistance now,

- Brink emphasized.

Recall

As a result of the hostile attack on the capital on February 7, nine people have already been reported injured. Six people were hospitalized from a high-rise building in the Holosiivskyi district. Among them is a pregnant woman, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
holosiivskyi-raionHolosiivskyi district
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
bridzhyt-a-brinkBridget A. Brink
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising