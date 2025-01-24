Ukraine may change the terms of medical examination for those with limited fitness for service

Ukraine may extend the terms of repeated medical examinations for citizens of limited fitness. This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine is facing a serious problem with repeated medical examinations for citizens who have been recognized as partially fit for military service. According to the current legislation, all such persons must complete the medical examination by February 4, 2025. However, a significant part of the more than one million people who fall into this category have not yet undergone the relevant examinations.

Among the main reasons is the insufficient organization of the process: many people have not received calls to military medical commissions (MMCs) or face long queues at territorial recruitment centers.

Against this backdrop, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk said that MPs are already working on legislative changes that will extend the timeframe for medical examinations. In addition, the option of temporarily abolishing fines and legal sanctions for missing the deadline is being considered.

The Ministries of Defense and Health have been tasked with organizing effective schedules for the work of the MECs to speed up medical examinations and ensure timely information to citizens.

