Ukraine managed to rescue a 21-year-old guy from the occupation - OP

Ukraine managed to rescue a 21-year-old boy from the occupation, who was under threat of forced conscription into the Russian army. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to rescue a 21-year-old boy from the occupation, who was under threat of forced conscription into the Russian army - said Yermak.

According to him, without even having a passport, only a Ukrainian birth certificate, the boy received a call demanding that he appear at the military registration and enlistment office, and later - threats of forced removal. Thanks to the support of his sister and the coordinated work of the Helping to Leave project, the boy was evacuated to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

