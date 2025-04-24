$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 10150 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 26136 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 44468 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 62224 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 157344 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 178846 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 250486 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 110855 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 198389 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62282 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ukraine managed to rescue a 21-year-old guy from the occupation - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2262 views

A 21-year-old guy was rescued from the occupation from forced conscription. He received a summons without a passport, only with a birth certificate, but thanks to his sister, he was evacuated.

Ukraine managed to rescue a 21-year-old guy from the occupation - OP

Ukraine managed to rescue a 21-year-old boy from the occupation, who was under threat of forced conscription into the Russian army. This was announced by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, it was possible to rescue a 21-year-old boy from the occupation, who was under threat of forced conscription into the Russian army 

- said Yermak.

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia02.04.25, 22:23 • 134343 views

According to him, without even having a passport, only a Ukrainian birth certificate, the boy received a call demanding that he appear at the military registration and enlistment office, and later - threats of forced removal. Thanks to the support of his sister and the coordinated work of the Helping to Leave project, the boy was evacuated to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Ukraine has returned over 1270 children from Russia and occupied territories09.04.25, 20:07 • 10454 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
