Ukraine lost to France in overtime and ended its fight at Euro 2026 in futsal

The Ukrainian futsal team concluded its journey at the 2026 European Championship in the quarter-finals. In a tense match against France, the "blue and yellow" failed to maintain their lead in extra time, losing to their opponents with a score of 2:4. Despite an active fight and a penalty kick converted in regular time, fatal errors and an excess of fouls in overtime prevented Oleksandr Kosenko's team from reaching the semi-finals. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The first half of the match was a cautious struggle with no goals scored, although both teams had chances: Oleksandr Sukhov saved the Ukrainian goal after his own mistakes, and Vladyslav Pierveiev failed to beat the French goalkeeper Francis Lokoku. The score was opened only in the second half - Amin Heddoura put the French ahead.

The turning point came in the 30th minute, when after a video review (challenge), the referee awarded a penalty to France for a handball and sent off the opponents' leader Abdessamad Mohammed. Yevhen Zhuk clearly converted the shot, equalizing the score. Regular time ended in a 1:1 draw, which sent the game into overtime.

Fatal Overtime: Double Penalty and Empty Net

In extra time, the advantage shifted to the French national team. Already in the first minute of overtime, Ukraine committed its sixth foul, for which a double penalty was awarded, which Souheil Mouhoudine converted. Soon after, the French scored again, and then took advantage of the Ukrainians playing with a fifth field player, hitting an empty net. Ihor Korsun's goal in the 46th minute only reduced the deficit, but did not save the situation.

Ukraine advances to Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals after defeating Czech Republic