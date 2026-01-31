Ukraine lost to France in overtime and ended its fight at Euro 2026 in futsal

$42.850.00
05:28 PM • 846 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 2588 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 5346 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7038 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7106 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7168 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4504 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10415 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17449 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
January 31, 10:19 AM • 17721 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 15017 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14492 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 7650 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM • 4432 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 7426 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25030 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54484 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 36134 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 40864 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 44069 views
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 1338 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14519 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20737 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21817 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20753 views
Ukraine lost to France in overtime and ended its fight at Euro 2026 in futsal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The Ukrainian futsal team finished its performance at Euro 2026, losing to France 2:4 in overtime of the quarter-finals. The main time ended in a 1:1 draw, but in extra time the French scored three goals.

Ukraine lost to France in overtime and ended its fight at Euro 2026 in futsal

The Ukrainian futsal team concluded its journey at the 2026 European Championship in the quarter-finals. In a tense match against France, the "blue and yellow" failed to maintain their lead in extra time, losing to their opponents with a score of 2:4. Despite an active fight and a penalty kick converted in regular time, fatal errors and an excess of fouls in overtime prevented Oleksandr Kosenko's team from reaching the semi-finals. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The first half of the match was a cautious struggle with no goals scored, although both teams had chances: Oleksandr Sukhov saved the Ukrainian goal after his own mistakes, and Vladyslav Pierveiev failed to beat the French goalkeeper Francis Lokoku. The score was opened only in the second half - Amin Heddoura put the French ahead.

The turning point came in the 30th minute, when after a video review (challenge), the referee awarded a penalty to France for a handball and sent off the opponents' leader Abdessamad Mohammed. Yevhen Zhuk clearly converted the shot, equalizing the score. Regular time ended in a 1:1 draw, which sent the game into overtime.

Fatal Overtime: Double Penalty and Empty Net

In extra time, the advantage shifted to the French national team. Already in the first minute of overtime, Ukraine committed its sixth foul, for which a double penalty was awarded, which Souheil Mouhoudine converted. Soon after, the French scored again, and then took advantage of the Ukrainians playing with a fifth field player, hitting an empty net. Ihor Korsun's goal in the 46th minute only reduced the deficit, but did not save the situation.

Ukraine advances to Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals after defeating Czech Republic28.01.26, 22:37 • 3601 view

Stepan Haftko

Sports
France
Ukraine