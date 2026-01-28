Ukraine advances to Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals after defeating Czech Republic

The Ukrainian futsal team secured a spot in the 1/4 finals of Euro 2026, where they will face the French team, thanks to their victory over the Czech Republic in the final group stage match (5:3), UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine scored their first goal in the 15th minute: Ihor Cherniavskyi outmaneuvered a defender and opened the scoring with a powerful shot into the far corner.

A minute later, Oleksandr Sukhov and Yevhen Zhuk orchestrated a goal for Ukraine: the goalkeeper threw the ball into the Czech penalty area with a long throw, and after a mistake by the Czech Republic's goalkeeper, Zhuk sent the ball into an empty net – 2:0.

In the second half, the Czech Republic came out with five outfield players (without a goalkeeper), which allowed our team to score a third goal almost immediately: Danyil Abakshyn dispossessed a Czech player and sent the ball into an empty net.

Five minutes later, Abakshyn made it 4:0 with a powerful shot under the crossbar.

Two minutes later, the Czech Republic managed to score their goal thanks to Pavel Drozd, and six minutes later, Knobloch scored on a rebound – 4:2.

Four minutes before the end of the match, Nazar Shved bypassed both defenders and the Czech goalkeeper to score Ukraine's fifth goal, and the final score was set by Czech Zaruba – 5:3 in favor of the Ukrainian team.

In a parallel match, the Armenian team played against the Lithuanian team, which allowed the Armenians to take first place. Thus, the Ukrainian team advances to the Euro 1/4 finals from second place, where they will meet the French team.

