07:02 PM • 4754 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 8160 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 8074 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 9066 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 13156 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 15976 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12444 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 23980 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23694 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27628 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Ukraine advances to Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals after defeating Czech Republic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The Ukrainian national futsal team defeated the Czech Republic 5:3 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2026 European Championship. Their next opponent will be the French national team.

Ukraine advances to Euro 2026 Futsal Quarterfinals after defeating Czech Republic

The Ukrainian futsal team secured a spot in the 1/4 finals of Euro 2026, where they will face the French team, thanks to their victory over the Czech Republic in the final group stage match (5:3), UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine scored their first goal in the 15th minute: Ihor Cherniavskyi outmaneuvered a defender and opened the scoring with a powerful shot into the far corner.

A minute later, Oleksandr Sukhov and Yevhen Zhuk orchestrated a goal for Ukraine: the goalkeeper threw the ball into the Czech penalty area with a long throw, and after a mistake by the Czech Republic's goalkeeper, Zhuk sent the ball into an empty net – 2:0.

In the second half, the Czech Republic came out with five outfield players (without a goalkeeper), which allowed our team to score a third goal almost immediately: Danyil Abakshyn dispossessed a Czech player and sent the ball into an empty net.

Five minutes later, Abakshyn made it 4:0 with a powerful shot under the crossbar.

Two minutes later, the Czech Republic managed to score their goal thanks to Pavel Drozd, and six minutes later, Knobloch scored on a rebound – 4:2.

Four minutes before the end of the match, Nazar Shved bypassed both defenders and the Czech goalkeeper to score Ukraine's fifth goal, and the final score was set by Czech Zaruba – 5:3 in favor of the Ukrainian team.

In a parallel match, the Armenian team played against the Lithuanian team, which allowed the Armenians to take first place. Thus, the Ukrainian team advances to the Euro 1/4 finals from second place, where they will meet the French team.

"Losers, Ukraine. Losers, f*** off": UAF appeals to UEFA regarding statements by Armenian national team player during Euro 2026 match23.01.26, 18:40 • 3534 views

