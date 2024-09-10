Ukraine is working to build a coalition to shoot down missiles and drones over its territory

Ukrainian diplomacy is now actively working on building a coalition to shoot down missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies. Ukraine is working with its partners and convincing them that they need to put aside their fears about the so-called escalation. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The topic of shooting down... It's about the collective will and courage needed to make this decision. We understand that the countries making this decision want a common, collective will that will make this decision possible. And it is precisely to build such a coalition for the sake of this courage to shoot down missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky that Ukrainian diplomacy is now actively working," said Tychyi.

He emphasized that the shooting down of missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky by our partners does not constitute their entry into the war.

"Let me repeat our position: shooting down missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky by our partners is not their entry into the war. Moreover, this is not an escalation. This is essentially a humanitarian action to save lives. And when it comes to simply shooting down pieces of metal that are flying in the sky to kill people, it is simply a basic moral need to protect human lives... We are working with our partners, convincing them that these fears should be abandoned," Tychyi said.

Addendum

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski saidthat Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Subsequently, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs distanced itself from the words of its head Radoslaw Sikorski about shooting down missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

The Netherlands explainedwhy the allies refrain from shooting down missiles over Ukraine.