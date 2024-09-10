Ukraine is working to build a coalition to shoot down missiles and drones over its territory

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Ukraine is working to build a coalition to shoot down missiles and drones over its territory

Ukraine is working to build a coalition to shoot down missiles and drones over its territory

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 71805 views

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry is working to create a coalition of countries to shoot down enemy missiles and drones over Ukrainian skies. Diplomats are convincing their partners that this is a humanitarian action, not an escalation of the conflict.

Ukrainian diplomacy is now actively working on building a coalition  to shoot down missiles and drones in Ukrainian skies. Ukraine is working with its partners and convincing them that they need to put aside their fears about the so-called escalation. This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesman  Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

"The topic of shooting down... It's about the collective will and courage needed to make this decision. We understand that the countries making this decision want a common, collective will that will make this decision possible. And it is precisely to build such a coalition for the sake of this courage to shoot down missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky that Ukrainian diplomacy is now actively working," said Tychyi.

He emphasized that the shooting down of missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky by our partners does not constitute their entry into the war.

"Let me repeat our position: shooting down missiles and drones in the Ukrainian sky by our partners is not their entry into the war. Moreover, this is not an escalation. This is essentially a humanitarian action to save lives. And when it comes to simply shooting down pieces of metal that are flying in the sky to kill people, it is simply a basic moral need to protect human lives... We are working with our partners, convincing them that these fears should be abandoned," Tychyi said.

Addendum

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski saidthat Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine are "obliged" to shoot down Russian missiles before they enter their airspace.

Subsequently, the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs distanced itself from the words of its head Radoslaw Sikorski about shooting down missiles over the territory of Ukraine.

The Netherlands explainedwhy the allies refrain from shooting down missiles over Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

