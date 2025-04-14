Ukraine is three years ahead of schedule on its path to the EU - Stefanishyna

$41.180.14
46.610.42
ukenru
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3500 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 21230 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17431 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22466 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31558 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65491 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 61129 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34153 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59706 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107062 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+15°
5.2m/s
55%
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Publications

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 21231 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 54301 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65492 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 61130 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 167971 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25412 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21554 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23156 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 25025 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27641 views
Actual

R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Ukraine is three years ahead of schedule on its path to the EU - Stefanishyna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5374 views

Ukraine is largely integrated into the European market, in particular, trade and logistics. Thanks to Ukrainians abroad, the state is integrating into the European labor market.

Ukraine is three years ahead of schedule on its path to the EU - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is three years ahead of the schedule for a country to integrate into the European Union. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

Details

"Ukraine is three years ahead of the usual process, as it should have happened in other circumstances. Our state is already largely integrated into the European market, both in terms of trade and logistics," Stefanishina stressed.

The minister added that thanks to Ukrainians abroad, our country can also integrate into the European labor market.

"Many Ukrainians are in the EU, but this has allowed them to integrate into the European labor market. This gives the green light to Ukrainians and Europeans who will be able to work in Ukraine. Therefore, we need to introduce a massive program of transition to European regulation in order to erase the barriers between our markets, in particular customs legislation," Stefanishina explained.

Supplement

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishina, reported that the European Union is officially launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Ukraine
Brent
$65.24
Bitcoin
$84,040.60
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.81
Золото
$3,323.26
Ethereum
$1,583.09