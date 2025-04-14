Ukraine is three years ahead of schedule on its path to the EU - Stefanishyna

Ukraine is three years ahead of the schedule for a country to integrate into the European Union. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

"Ukraine is three years ahead of the usual process, as it should have happened in other circumstances. Our state is already largely integrated into the European market, both in terms of trade and logistics," Stefanishina stressed.

The minister added that thanks to Ukrainians abroad, our country can also integrate into the European labor market.

"Many Ukrainians are in the EU, but this has allowed them to integrate into the European labor market. This gives the green light to Ukrainians and Europeans who will be able to work in Ukraine. Therefore, we need to introduce a massive program of transition to European regulation in order to erase the barriers between our markets, in particular customs legislation," Stefanishina explained.

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olga Stefanishina, reported that the European Union is officially launching the Ukraine2EU program to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership.

The Ukraine2EU program will provide targeted assistance to Ukraine on its path to EU membership. Ukraine2EU will support Ukraine at all stages of preparation for EU membership.