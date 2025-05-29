Ukraine is modernizing epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is implementing a project to modernize epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union.

The MISUPH project (Modernization of epidemiological surveillance in the field of public health of Ukraine) is an initiative implemented by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine within the EU4 Health program of the European Union to create a digitalized, effective and modern epidemiological surveillance system in Ukraine.

MISUPH is implemented in 2024–2027 with a total budget of EUR 3 million 99 thousand 912, of which EUR 2 million 479 thousand 930 is the maximum financial contribution of the European Union. The main directions of the project:

implementation of an electronic epidemiological surveillance system;

improvement of epidemiological surveillance of parasitic diseases;

improvement of epidemiological surveillance of sexually transmitted infections

Integration of the "One Health" approach (cooperation between the Public Health Center and the State Food and Consumer Service is strengthened for a more effective response to infections caused by infected animals).

As part of the implementation of the MISUPH project, a working group on improving epidemiological surveillance of infectious diseases has been established at the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

