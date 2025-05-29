Ukraine is modernizing epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union

$41.590.09
47.080.23
ukenru
Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 12993 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 32040 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 31895 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 57010 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 62791 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 101958 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 103670 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 111438 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100824 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171255 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3.2m/s
65%
744mm
Popular news

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 80361 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 50982 views

ISW: Putin wants to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and dismantle NATO

May 29, 03:04 AM • 10066 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 31657 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 22601 views
Publications

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 29, 06:00 AM • 56900 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 139853 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 217286 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 227783 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 231756 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Joe Biden

Barack Obama

John Healey

Mark Rutte

Vitalii Kim

Actual places

Kyiv

Romania

Berlin

Kharkiv Oblast

Finland

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 23364 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 32398 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 84348 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 144493 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 83000 views
Actual

Telegram

Lockheed P-3 Orion

TikTok

Dassault Rafale

Dassault Mirage 2000

Ukraine is modernizing epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union

Kyiv • UNN

 • 838 views

The Public Health Center is implementing the MISUPH project to create a modern epidemiological surveillance system. The project is being implemented in 2024–2027 with a budget of over EUR 3 million.

Ukraine is modernizing epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union

The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine is implementing a project to modernize epidemiological surveillance with the support of the European Union.

UNN reports this with reference to the state institution's page on the social network Facebook . 

Details 

The MISUPH project (Modernization of epidemiological surveillance in the field of public health of Ukraine) is an initiative implemented by the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine within the EU4 Health program of the European Union to create a digitalized, effective and modern epidemiological surveillance system in Ukraine.

MISUPH is implemented in 2024–2027 with a total budget of EUR 3 million 99 thousand 912, of which EUR 2 million 479 thousand 930 is the maximum financial contribution of the European Union. The main directions of the project: 

  • implementation of an electronic epidemiological surveillance system;
    • improvement of epidemiological surveillance of parasitic diseases;
      • improvement of epidemiological surveillance of sexually transmitted infections

        Integration of the "One Health" approach (cooperation between the Public Health Center and the State Food and Consumer Service is strengthened for a more effective response to infections caused by infected animals).

        As part of the implementation of the MISUPH project, a working group on improving epidemiological surveillance of infectious diseases has been established at the Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.  

        International Day of Women's Health: The Public Health Center of the Ministry of Health provides advice on disease prevention28.05.25, 18:09 • 2106 views

        Andrey Kulik

        Andrey Kulik

        SocietyHealth
        European Union
        Ukraine
        Facebook
        Brent
        $64.42
        Bitcoin
        $108,771.00
        S&P 500
        $5,909.48
        Tesla
        $358.81
        Газ TTF
        $36.69
        Золото
        $3,321.29
        Ethereum
        $2,728.83