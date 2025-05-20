Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin - Sybiha

Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accelerate peace efforts. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a visit to Brussels for a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, reports UNN.

We are interested in a direct meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin. We clearly articulated this during the meeting of delegations in Istanbul. Our allies know this position, and President Zelenskyy discussed this position with President Trump. We clearly understand that there is one person in Russia who can end the war," - said Sybiha. - said Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for any format of meeting to accelerate peace efforts.

We are also ready to consider potential venues for such a meeting. Proposals for organizing possible contacts, including at the level of leaders, have been made by the Vatican - added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

A meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may take place, but on the condition that the parties reach "certain agreements".