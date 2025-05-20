$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

Ukraine is interested in a meeting between Zelensky and Putin to accelerate peace efforts. Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready for any format of meeting.

Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between Zelensky and Putin - Sybiha

Ukraine is interested in a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to accelerate peace efforts. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha during a visit to Brussels for a meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the European Union, reports UNN.

We are interested in a direct meeting between President Zelenskyy and Putin. We clearly articulated this during the meeting of delegations in Istanbul. Our allies know this position, and President Zelenskyy discussed this position with President Trump. We clearly understand that there is one person in Russia who can end the war," - said Sybiha.

- said Sybiha.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for any format of meeting to accelerate peace efforts.

We are also ready to consider potential venues for such a meeting. Proposals for organizing possible contacts, including at the level of leaders, have been made by the Vatican

- added Sybiha.

Let us remind you

A meeting between the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may take place, but on the condition that the parties reach "certain agreements".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Andrii Sybiha
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
