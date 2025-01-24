Ukraine is developing a new winter camouflage suit for Special Forces: what's special about it

The Ministry of Defense is developing a new winter camouflage suit for special forces, UNN reports citing the department.

Details

The Central Logistics Directorate has created a technical specification for a Type C winter camouflage suit for Special Forces units, which provides maximum camouflage and freedom of movement in the field.

According to the agency, the new model will have improved camouflage elements and additional design solutions. The free design of the suit ensures maximum freedom of movement, hides human contours and allows it to be used as outerwear.

"In 2024, the Ministry of Defense developed and approved 28 technical specifications for items of clothing, such as lightweight body armor or adaptive clothing for the wounded. The new winter camouflage suit is another step towards creating modern equipment that meets the real needs of our servicemen in combat conditions," emphasized Deputy Defense Minister Dmytro Klimenkov.

In particular, the development of the suit took into account the results of military (pilot) tests, as well as comments and suggestions from military personnel.

