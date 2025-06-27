$41.590.08
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Ukraine is capable of producing four million drones per year - Umerov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Ukrainian manufacturers have reached the capacity to produce over 4 million drones annually. As of June, 1.5 million drones have already been delivered to the front.

Ukraine is capable of producing four million drones per year - Umerov

As of today, Ukraine has reached a level that allows it to produce over 4 million drones per year. In total, 1.5 million drones have already been transferred to the front, said Ukrainian Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

Today, Ukrainian manufacturers have reached a level that allows them to produce over 4 million drones per year

- said Umerov.

Details

He added that by the end of June, the front had already received 1.5 million drones.

As of today, the front has already received up to 1.5 million drones – this includes all procurements, both from the Artillery and Armored Vehicles Service, and the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection, and directly from brigades 

- the Minister of Defense reported.

Addition

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian operations within DeepStrike on the territory of the Russian Federation are one of the strongest sides of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which exceeds the cost of defeat by 15 times in its effectiveness.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarTechnologies
Rustem Umerov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
