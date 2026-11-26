Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, as well as to the "Industrial Ramstein," UNN reports.

He invited Canada to contribute to the War Risk Insurance Fund, which we plan to launch in January. I spoke in detail about this during an online address at the 5th Rebuild Ukraine business conference in Toronto - Koretskyi reported.

According to him, official Kyiv also expects Canada to increase the package of concessional loans from Export Development Canada (EDC) and open FinDev Canada, the Canadian government development finance institution that invests in private business, to Ukraine.

To increase trade between our countries, I proposed launching a regular ministerial economic dialogue and called on Canada to join the "Industrial Ramstein." Priority areas of cooperation are energy, defense cooperation, and critical minerals. War risks are the main barrier for investors today. Insurance and affordable financing will give Canadian businesses the tools to develop projects in Ukraine. I thank the Canada-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce and the embassies of our countries for their active work to expand economic cooperation, Koretskyi concluded. - Koretskyi reported.

Canada will allocate €500 million to the EU loan to support Ukraine