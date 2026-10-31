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Canada will allocate €500 million to the EU loan to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Canada will join the EU loan for Ukraine for 2026–2027 and contribute €500 million. The funds will be directed toward defense and reconstruction.

Canada will allocate €500 million to the EU loan to support Ukraine

Canada will join the Ukraine Support Loan planned by the European Union for 2026–2027 and will provide €500 million. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated this during a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Canada's initial contribution will amount to €500 million, and this is an "important and effective mechanism that uses frozen funds to provide Ukraine with much-needed assistance."

This, of course, also concerns substantial support for Ukraine's defense and reconstruction. We also discussed Ukraine's broader financial and security needs

- the Canadian prime minister noted.

For his part, Costa thanked Canada for deciding to join the loan.

"This is a powerful signal of our long-term shared commitment to Ukraine," the president of the European Council emphasized.

We remind you

A few days ago, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that he was concerned about manipulation of SpaceX's Starlink satellite system, which had complicated Ukraine's defense, and suggested that reports about Elon Musk's involvement show why he is focused on making Canada less dependent on any country or technology.

The EU abandoned the idea of granting Canada associate member status due to objections from Germany and France – Politico29.10.26, 04:35 • 4742 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
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António Costa
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