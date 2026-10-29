The EU abandoned the idea of granting Canada associate member status due to objections from Germany and France – Politico

The countries of the European Union decided to abandon the proposal to grant Canada the status of an "associate member" of the EU. Several countries, including Germany, France, and Greece, opposed this wording. Politico reports this, citing diplomats and a draft joint EU-Canada statement, writes UNN.

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The idea of Canada's associate membership was put forward in September 2026 by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. However, this proposal came as a surprise to some EU member states.

The previous draft declaration provided that Brussels and Ottawa would develop a concept for Canada's associate membership by the 2027 summit, which was intended to deepen economic cooperation and the strategic partnership.

The EU offers Canada a different format for cooperation

Following objections from certain countries, the wording was changed. Instead of associate membership, the updated document refers to creating an "even closer association" between Canada and the EU without granting full membership.

At the same time, according to Politico, Brussels is not abandoning plans to significantly expand cooperation with Ottawa in the economic sphere, security issues, and strategic autonomy.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said that what matters to his country is not the formal names of future relations, but their practical results.

The good news is that specific names or terminology do not matter. What matters is how this will change the lives of Canadians – Carney emphasized.

The updated text of the joint declaration was prepared on the eve of the EU-Canada summit in Montreal. At the time of Politico's publication, the document still required final approval.

EU leaders will discuss funding for Ukraine for 2027 and the European Union’s next budget on November 26–27