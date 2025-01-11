Ukraine introduces penalties for online and offline sexual harassment

Recently, amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses came into force, which provide for punishment for sexual harassment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The innovation applies to both offline and online space and is aimed at protecting citizens from humiliating sexual acts.

Sexual harassment is defined as intentional actions that offend a person's dignity, are of a sexual nature and are committed against their will.

These can be both verbal statements and non-verbal manifestations - gestures, movements, or the use of digital means of communication.

On the Internet, such actions are considered to be sending unsolicited messages, photos or videos, as well as publications that create a humiliating or intimidating atmosphere for a person.

Liability for such violations applies to citizens who have reached the age of 16.

