Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 37856 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144309 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125628 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133367 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133056 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169352 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110335 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 162794 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113933 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Ukraine introduces penalties for online and offline sexual harassment

Ukraine introduces penalties for online and offline sexual harassment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43702 views

Ukraine has amended the Code of Administrative Offenses to punish sexual harassment. The innovation applies to both physical actions and unwanted messages on the Internet for persons over 16 years of age.

Recently, amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses came into force, which provide for punishment for sexual harassment. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The innovation applies to both offline and online space and is aimed at protecting citizens from humiliating sexual acts. 

Sexual harassment is defined as intentional actions that offend a person's dignity, are of a sexual nature and are committed against their will.

These can be both verbal statements and non-verbal manifestations -  gestures, movements, or the use of digital means of communication. 

On the Internet, such actions are considered to be sending unsolicited messages, photos or videos, as well as publications that create a humiliating or intimidating atmosphere for a person. 

Liability for such violations applies to citizens who have reached the age of 16.

Penalty for sexual harassment with gestures has been introduced in Ukraine19.12.24, 16:15 • 17890 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

