02:30 PM
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
11:55 AM
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
10:50 AM
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
September 12, 09:11 AM
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
September 12, 08:46 AM
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
September 12, 07:34 AM
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Ukraine informed Poland about the movement of Russian UAVs towards it - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1298 views

Ukraine had previously informed Poland about Russian drones heading towards its airspace on September 11. The Ukrainian side is also ready to share its experience in combating drones, awaiting the arrival of Polish military personnel for cooperation.

Ukraine informed Poland about the movement of Russian UAVs towards it - Sybiha

Ukraine warned Poland about the movement of Russian drones into its airspace on the night of September 11. Our country is also ready to share its experience in fighting Russian drones, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian side informed the Polish side about the movement of these drones into Polish airspace

- Sybiha reported.

He also confirmed information that military personnel from Poland would arrive in Ukraine next week to work with their Ukrainian counterparts.

"We expect the arrival of military personnel from Poland on Thursday so that they can work with our military. Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience to counter such challenges," Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister reminded that during the last attack, the enemy used 800 drones against Ukraine. He also added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience, and this will be a contribution to the overall security system.

"Let me remind you that 800 drones were used against us last time, and look at the percentage of our effectiveness. Our experience is a contribution to common security, and we are ready to share our experience and work on neutralizing these challenges that pose a threat to our common security space," Sybiha concluded.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during which he emphasized the intensification of Russian air terror, including on Polish territory.

I spoke with Jean-Noël Barrot about the escalation of terror by Russia: deadly strikes on civilians, government quarters, and drone incursions into Poland. By deliberately violating Polish airspace, Russia is testing the West's reaction. And this reaction must be tough

- Sybiha reported.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
France
Ukraine
Poland