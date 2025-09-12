Ukraine informed Poland about the movement of Russian UAVs towards it - Sybiha

Ukraine warned Poland about the movement of Russian drones into its airspace on the night of September 11. Our country is also ready to share its experience in fighting Russian drones, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha at a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian side informed the Polish side about the movement of these drones into Polish airspace - Sybiha reported.

He also confirmed information that military personnel from Poland would arrive in Ukraine next week to work with their Ukrainian counterparts.

"We expect the arrival of military personnel from Poland on Thursday so that they can work with our military. Today, only Ukraine has the necessary experience to counter such challenges," Sybiha emphasized.

The Foreign Minister reminded that during the last attack, the enemy used 800 drones against Ukraine. He also added that Ukraine is ready to share its experience, and this will be a contribution to the overall security system.

"Let me remind you that 800 drones were used against us last time, and look at the percentage of our effectiveness. Our experience is a contribution to common security, and we are ready to share our experience and work on neutralizing these challenges that pose a threat to our common security space," Sybiha concluded.

Addition

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, during which he emphasized the intensification of Russian air terror, including on Polish territory.