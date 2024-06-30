Ukraine increased exports of frozen beef

Ukraine has increased supplies of frozen beef to foreign markets. This is reported by the Association of Milk Producers, UNN reports.

Ukraine continues to actively expand exports of frozen beef, increasing volumes in May 2024. According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine (SSSU), the country exported 1.61 thousand tons of this type of meat, which is 22% more than in April 2024. Cash receipts from these supplies amounted to $6.34 million, which is 16% higher than in April of the same year.

According to analyst Giorgi Kukhaleishvili of the Association of Milk Producers, demand for frozen beef increased due to the holiday season and increased activity in the hotel and restaurant sectors. The main markets for Ukrainian frozen beef in May included Azerbaijan, China, and Uzbekistan, where demand for red meat is increasing.

In January-May 2024, Ukraine exported a total of 6.73 thousand tons of frozen beef worth $28.35 million. Despite a relative decrease in physical volumes (-41%), in monetary terms, exports were 33% lower compared to the same period last year.

Experts note that the international red meat market remains unstable due to various supply and demand factors in different regions of the world.

