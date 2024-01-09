Ukraine increased maritime exports by 30% - Shmyhal

Ukraine increased maritime exports by 30% in December compared to November. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

The security of logistics, trade and investment is critical to the economy. Since 2023, the Ukrainian maritime trade corridor has been operating thanks to the Armed Forces. In 5 months, 15 million tons of export cargo, mainly food, passed through this corridor. The Danube Port Cluster is also operating successfully. Thanks to this, we increased maritime exports by 30% in December compared to November

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that the key to success here is also the insurance of ships against war risks.

"We launched this project together with leading British insurers," said Shmyhal.

In addition, he said that an investment insurance mechanism is being implemented simultaneously with MIGA and DFC.

"In addition, 14 export credit agencies from different countries provide guarantees to their businesses for investment in Ukraine. All this makes business in Ukraine more secure," the Prime Minister noted.

Addendum

France has donated a pilot boat to Ukraine to help the grain corridor improve port efficiency and increase cargo flow.