Ukraine hopes for additional chances for comprehensive peace after Trump's inauguration - Sibiga

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 132629 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 119157 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 127218 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 128233 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 161121 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156607 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104234 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113812 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117100 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 53992 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119465 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117600 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 43362 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 57770 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 132638 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 161129 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156612 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 185085 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174512 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 117600 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 119465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139307 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 131215 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148725 views
Ukraine hopes for additional chances for comprehensive peace after Trump's inauguration - Sibiga

Ukraine hopes for additional chances for comprehensive peace after Trump's inauguration - Sibiga

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28090 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry is looking forward to official contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration. Ukraine hopes for additional opportunities to accelerate the achievement of a just peace.

Ukraine expects to have its first official contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration, as it hopes for additional chances to accelerate peace. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga during a briefing, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We look forward with great hopes and expectations to our first official contacts after January 20. And our assessment is that we have additional chances to accelerate the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace and we also hope to get a new dynamic to achieve this goal, which I am convinced is a common strategic interest of both Ukraine and the United States to achieve 

- Sibiga said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also emphasized the importance of maintaining the concept of "peace through strength", which, in his opinion, is the most effective way to peace. 

Recall 

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expects a visit by US President-elect Keith Kellogg's special envoy after Trump's inauguration. The parties plan to discuss the possibilities of achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration15.01.25, 15:18 • 30157 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine

Contact us about advertising