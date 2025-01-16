Ukraine hopes for additional chances for comprehensive peace after Trump's inauguration - Sibiga

Ukraine expects to have its first official contacts with US President-elect Donald Trump after his inauguration, as it hopes for additional chances to accelerate peace. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiga during a briefing, a correspondent of UNN reports.

We look forward with great hopes and expectations to our first official contacts after January 20. And our assessment is that we have additional chances to accelerate the achievement of a just and comprehensive peace and we also hope to get a new dynamic to achieve this goal, which I am convinced is a common strategic interest of both Ukraine and the United States to achieve - Sibiga said.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also emphasized the importance of maintaining the concept of "peace through strength", which, in his opinion, is the most effective way to peace.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry expects a visit by US President-elect Keith Kellogg's special envoy after Trump's inauguration. The parties plan to discuss the possibilities of achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says his team is already preparing a meeting with Trump after the inauguration